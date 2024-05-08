Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHRS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

