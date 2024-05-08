Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -593.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

