Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $9,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.