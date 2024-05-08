CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.53

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.53 and traded as high as $81.95. CVR Partners shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 23,442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.92 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.50%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

