Cwm LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $299.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.10 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.95.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $3,771,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,128,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,913 shares of company stock worth $30,983,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

