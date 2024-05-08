Cwm LLC Sells 62 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $96,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,696.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $278.72 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.02.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

