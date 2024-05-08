Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of DMRC opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%.

Insider Activity at Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,279.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,531,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

