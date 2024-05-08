DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $24.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DMC Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.