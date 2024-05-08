DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 178.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

