DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $54.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509 in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

