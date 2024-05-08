Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $28.83.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

