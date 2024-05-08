DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $319.77

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.77 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 371.80 ($4.67). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 360.93 ($4.53), with a volume of 24,724,992 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.21) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.77.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

