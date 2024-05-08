Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.16 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

