Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DT opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

