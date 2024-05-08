Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.