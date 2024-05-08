e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

ELF opened at $163.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

