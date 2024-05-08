Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.60

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.60 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 147.24 ($1.85). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.84), with a volume of 476,455 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELM. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Elementis Stock Down 1.0 %

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Elementis

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($246,938.29). Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

