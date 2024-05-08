Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.92 and traded as high as C$8.50. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 473,273 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Enerflex Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

