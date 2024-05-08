Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.61. Envela shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 32,463 shares changing hands.

Envela Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. Envela had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 66.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

