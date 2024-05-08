Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.61. Envela shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 32,463 shares changing hands.
Envela Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.14.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. Envela had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
