European Wax Center (EWCZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $686.70 million, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

