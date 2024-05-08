EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $29.50 Price Target at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $865.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

