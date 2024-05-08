EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $865.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EverQuote by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

