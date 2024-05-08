EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.