EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $865.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

