Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $112.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

