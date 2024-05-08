F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 42.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $2,294,392 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

FFIV stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

