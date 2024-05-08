F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of F5 worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $2,294,392. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

FFIV stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

