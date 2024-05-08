FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,121. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $435.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

