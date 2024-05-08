Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 685 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

