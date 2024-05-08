Field & Main Bank Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 295,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,117,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,549,000 after buying an additional 214,420 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 133,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.16 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

