First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 192 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

