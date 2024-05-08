First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 2,826 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $104.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

