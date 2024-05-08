First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $145.04.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

