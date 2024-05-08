First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get H World Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth $72,809,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 1.9 %

H World Group stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.