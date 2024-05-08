First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 70,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.