First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $238,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

WEX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WEX opened at $211.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,562 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.