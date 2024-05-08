First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

