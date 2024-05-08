First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $262,000 Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVERTEC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVERTEC by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

