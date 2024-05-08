First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $288,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.