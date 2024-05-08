First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $265,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

