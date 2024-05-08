First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,312,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,152,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE BVN opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.