First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,281 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,097,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

