First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,513 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

