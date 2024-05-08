First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,568 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 415,950 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Logitech International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

