First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.