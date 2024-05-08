First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

