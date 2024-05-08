First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 687 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.