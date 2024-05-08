First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $274,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

