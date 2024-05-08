First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $276,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 320,554 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

