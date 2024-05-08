First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

