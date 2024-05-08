Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,890 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of BOX worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.